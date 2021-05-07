Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sector Perform

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

