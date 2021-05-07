Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.