Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.