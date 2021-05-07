Royal Bank of Canada Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $660.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $675.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.34 and a 200 day moving average of $633.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $8,427,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

