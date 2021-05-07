Royal Bank of Canada Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $14.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPRQF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $11.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

