Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 4.44 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.54 ($2.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,875,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,193,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.62. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

