Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.