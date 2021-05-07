RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 250,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

RES opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

