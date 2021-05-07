RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €55.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

