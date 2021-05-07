Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 15,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.