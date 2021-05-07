RV Capital GmbH Buys 16,395 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 24.6% of RV Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $76,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.78. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

