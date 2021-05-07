Ryan B. Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 372,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

