S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 63,127 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

JPIB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,965 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

