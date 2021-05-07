S. R. Schill & Associates Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

