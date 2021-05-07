S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. 518,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,417,664. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

