S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

