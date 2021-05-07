Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 8,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,717. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

