Safe Bulkers (SB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) recently:

5/6/2021 – Safe Bulkers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

5/4/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

4/28/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

4/27/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safe Bulkers Inc alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.