salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,152,379.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.05 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

