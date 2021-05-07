salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is EULAV Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.