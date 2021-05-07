Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 251814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

