Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.73

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 18475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

