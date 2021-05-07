Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $29.16 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.