Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 2,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.88 on Friday, reaching $2,406.23. 22,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,940.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

