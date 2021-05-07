Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 58,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.74. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

