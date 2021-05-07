Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Medallia by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $3,449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,547,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,444,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,099 shares of company stock worth $13,993,498 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $27.20. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

