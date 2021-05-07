Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $25.67 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex stock traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.61. 171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

