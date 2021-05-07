Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $329.37 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $329,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

