Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 321,388 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $149,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.89. 22,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

