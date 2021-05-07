Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Andrews P. Hines Sells 10,000 Shares

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Andrews P. Hines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,082.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

