Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.050 EPS.

Shares of SWM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,887. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

