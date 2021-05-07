Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 4,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

