Scotiabank Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

