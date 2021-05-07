Scotiabank Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$27.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJX opened at C$22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock has a market cap of C$491.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.37. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$7.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.07.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.