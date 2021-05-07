Scotiabank Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $56.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STLJF. Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.36.

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

