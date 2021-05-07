SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. Equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

