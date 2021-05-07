Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 49,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

