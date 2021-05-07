Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

