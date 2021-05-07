SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1,529.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.