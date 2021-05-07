Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $516,426.92 and $78,778.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.