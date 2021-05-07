Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,424,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

