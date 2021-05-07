ServiceNow’s (NOW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW opened at $485.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.68. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $351.29 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

