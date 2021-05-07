SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SGBAF stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.