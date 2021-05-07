Shake Shack Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shake Shack stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

