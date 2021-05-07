Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

