Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $6.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

SAWLF has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shawcor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

