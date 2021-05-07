Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

