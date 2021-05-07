Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.33 ($234.51).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE traded down €14.70 ($17.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €152.90 ($179.88). 351,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €184.45 and its 200-day moving average is €171.79.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.