Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

