Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,090.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

